BALTIMORE (WJZ) — T.G.I.F.!
Springfest in Ocean City. NASCAR at Dover. The Highlandtown Wine Festival. The Visionary Art Museums “Kinetic Sculpture Race.” The Havre de Grace Duck Decoy Festival. The Orioles hoisting the red hot Tampa Rays. There is so much going on this first weekend in May and all of it is weather dependent. And as we have been reporting all week the disturbed weather pattern of the past many days is not giving an inch. Gonna be dodging showers and/or t-storms today, rain late afternoon and night tomorrow, and just gray and wet on Sunday.
Oh wait a minute I forgot another area wide activity Rec Council baseball, soccer, and Lacrosse.
Where was I,..oh yeah. So wet it will be at times. I strongly suggest you use the radar on the WJZ mobile weather app, or the radar we post on WJZ.com. Shakira sang “hips don’t lie”, and I will tell you radar don’t lie. Find how close, or when rain may leave the area your plans may take you. One has to be motivated this weekend, and why not? After all it is time for “ME TIME!” Be safe and have fun.
T.G.I.F.,…ain’t it the truth!
MB!