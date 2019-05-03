  • WJZ 13On Air

Charlottesville Rally, Confederate Flag, white supremacists

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Two more members of a white supremacist group have pleaded guilty to federal rioting charges in connection with a white nationalist rally in Virginia and political rallies in California.

Benjamin Drake Daley and Michael Paul Miselis each pleaded guilty Friday to a single count of conspiracy to riot.

Daley and Miselis are the last of four members of the Rise Above Movement indicted in Virginia to plead guilty.

The California-based Rise Above Movement is a militant white supremacist group known for having members who train in mixed martial arts street-fighting techniques.

All four men admitted they punched and kicked demonstrators who showed up to protest against white nationalists during a torch-lit march at the University of Virginia and the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville in August 2017.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

