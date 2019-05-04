Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting that left a 21-year-old man dead on Friday night.
Police were called to the 3000 block of Hollins Ferry Road to investigate a reported shooting around 10:05 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
A medic was called to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.
Homicide detectives responded to the location and assumed control of the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.