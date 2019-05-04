Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that left one man dead early Saturday morning.
Police were dispatched to the 5600 block of Pennington Ave. around 1:27 a.m. to investigate a reported stabbing.
When police arrived, they found an unidentified male victim suffering from stab wounds.
A medic was called to the scene and transported the victim to Shock Trauma.
The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by medical personnel.
Homicide detectives responded to the location and assumed control of the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore City Police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.