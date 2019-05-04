  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMWJZ Saturday News @ 6:00PM
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMMillion Dollar Mile
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore City Police, Baltimore News, Crime, Fatal Stabbing, Local TV, Stabbing, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that left one man dead early Saturday morning.

Police were dispatched to the 5600 block of Pennington Ave. around 1:27 a.m. to investigate a reported stabbing.

When police arrived, they found an unidentified male victim suffering from stab wounds.

A medic was called to the scene and transported the victim to Shock Trauma.

The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Homicide detectives responded to the location and assumed control of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore City Police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s