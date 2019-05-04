  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore Ramen food, Best Ramen


BALTIMORE (Hoodline) Got a hankering for ramen?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top ramen spots in Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

1. Kippo Ramen

PHOTO: SOPHIE S./YELP

Topping the list is Kippo Ramen. Located at 606 S. Broadway in Fells Point, the spot to score ramen and soup is the highest rated ramen spot in Baltimore, boasting 4.5 stars out of 479 reviews on Yelp.

2. Mi & Yu Noodle Bar

PHOTO: BRITTANY L./YELP

Next up is Federal Hill’s Mi & Yu Noodle Bar, situated at 1016 S. Charles St. With four stars out of 315 reviews on Yelp, the beer bar, which offers ramen, noodles and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Akira Ramen & Izakaya

PHOTO: TIFFANY S./YELP

Canton Industrial Area’s Akira Ramen & Izakaya, located at 3731 Boston St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score ramen and more four stars out of 26 reviews.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor.Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

