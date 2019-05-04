1. Kippo Ramen
Topping the list is Kippo Ramen. Located at 606 S. Broadway in Fells Point, the spot to score ramen and soup is the highest rated ramen spot in Baltimore, boasting 4.5 stars out of 479 reviews on Yelp.
2. Mi & Yu Noodle Bar
Next up is Federal Hill’s Mi & Yu Noodle Bar, situated at 1016 S. Charles St. With four stars out of 315 reviews on Yelp, the beer bar, which offers ramen, noodles and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Akira Ramen & Izakaya
Canton Industrial Area’s Akira Ramen & Izakaya, located at 3731 Boston St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score ramen and more four stars out of 26 reviews.
