Baltimore, MD (WJZ)– A flash flood watch has been issued for most of Maryland from 8p.m. tonight until 10a.m. Saturday morning.

Strong winds, heavy rains and sporadic hail could cause damage as thunderstorms pass through the area this evening.

Flooding in low lying areas is possible as the storms move from out of the west and over through to the eastern shore.

Theses storms are expected to arrive in the Baltimore area during tonight’s scheduled Orioles game and a delay is possible.

Areas west of Hagerstown are not included in this flash flood warning.

