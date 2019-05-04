Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Book Bank worked overtime to ensure there are books in the hands of children across Baltimore.
It was part of their annual Books For Kids Day event.
Volunteers gathered dozens of books on Saturday to go into the Bookmobile.
The Book Mobile goes into local neighborhoods to hand out books to children throughout the city.
According to the Maryland Book Bank, the average low-income home has between 0-2 books.
The organization hopes that bringing books to local communities can expose children to literature at a young age.