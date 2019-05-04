  • WJZ 13On Air

Kent Island, MD (WJZ)– Rescue crews on the eastern shore are searching the area off of Bloody Point on Kent Island following a report of a helicopter crash into the Chesapeake Bay.

Officials with the Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department say their crews are working to search the area but have not been able to confirm the crash or if there have been any injuries.

Anne Arundel County fire officials say they are also sending rescue boats and dive teams to assist with this incident.

It is not known at this time what type of helicopter may have been involved in this incident.

WJZ-TV has a crew heading to the scene and will update this story as soon as more information becomes available

