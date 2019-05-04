BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Craving Vietnamese food?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Vietnamese spots around Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.
1. The Red Boat Asian Fusion
Topping the list is The Red Boat Asian Fusion. Located at 3 N. Eutaw St. downtown, the Vietnamese spot is the highest-rated Vietnamese restaurant in Baltimore, boasting 4.5 stars out of 121 reviews on Yelp. It also has other locations.
2. Pho Bac
Next up is Canton’s Pho Bac, situated at 700 S. Potomac St. With 4.5 stars out of 106 reviews on Yelp, the Vietnamese spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Mekong Delta Cafe
Downtown’s Mekong Delta Cafe, located at 222 N. Charles St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Vietnamese spot four stars out of 175 reviews.
4. manvspho
Over in Canton, check out manvspho, which has earned four stars out of 49 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Vietnamese spot at 3133 Eastern Ave.
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor.Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.