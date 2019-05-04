BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are looking for a silver or gold colored four-door Sedan that may have been used in a shooting that left two children and three adults injured on Friday night.

The ATF and Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland announced a combined reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

A 1-and 2-year-old and three adults were shot on Friday night in south Baltimore, according to police.

Police were called to the 1900 block of Ramsay Street around 8:21 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 1-year-old was shot in the leg, a 2-year-old was shot in the torso and an adult woman was shot in the neck, according to police.

Medics were summoned to the scene and transported the victims to an area hospital.

While investigators were still at the crime scene, two adult males walked into an area hospital seeking treatment for non-life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds.

Detectives believe the two men were wounded during the Ramsay Street incident.

Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison visited the shooting victims.

“Those babies were shot, and the community should be appalled,” Harrison said. “This is shocking to the conscience and we need everybody right now to help us hold the person or persons accountable.”

During the investigation, police pursued, but could not apprehend a suspect vehicle.

Damon Walker said he believes that residents have to share responsibility.

“The only way we’re going to get better is if we do it,” Walker said. “There’s no help coming, nobody’s going to come down and save us. We have to do it ourselves, and if we can’t respect the babies, we can’t respect the children, then what do we respect.”

Harrison said that police are doing all they can to find the suspect, but that they can’t do it alone.

“We want to make sure that we do our part, but that the community can help us identify the people who are pulling the triggers and shooting our family members here in Baltimore,” Harrison said.

At last report, all five shooting victims were in stable condition.