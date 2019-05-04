MIDDLE RIVER (WJZ) — Residents may have noticed a large police presence in Middle River on Saturday morning.
It was a training exercise to prepare for an active shooter situation.
“Unfortunately you never know,” Baltimore County Police Corporal John Haddaway said. “It could never happen, or it very well could happen. So it’s best to be prepared and that way if it does happen, you’re ahead of the game.”
Multiple departments from four jurisdictions came together to prepare by acting out a shooting inside of an office building.
During the training exercise, BGE employees acted as victims.
The drill helps county and city first responders meet and practice a plan of action.
Haddaway said that making the drill seem real was vital.
“It’s important to have these as often as you can,” Haddaway said. “That way you can have that training, you can have that preparedness. If something unfortunate does happen of this nature, you’re able to respond to it and you’re able to integrate and to work together.”
BGE Home said in a statement to WJZ that the drill is part of its commitment to protecting its employees and being part of the community.