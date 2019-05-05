SYKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible murder in a business office in Sykesville, Md., earlier Sunday.
Deputies responded along with Carroll County Emergency Medical personnel to Retro Environmental, Inc., at 5301 Enterprise Street, Sykesville, for a report of a possible homicide.
When they arrived, they found a 56-year-old employee of the business on the floor of an office.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
He has been identified as Robert Gurecki, 56, of Hagerstown, Md.
Detectives from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit, with the assistance of Maryland State Police Crime Scene Units, responded to the scene to continue the investigation.
This investigation remains active and ongoing, and police said no further information is being released at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective O’Meara at someara@carrollcountymd.gov or 410-386-2926.