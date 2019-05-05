



When Maximum Security crossed the finish line first, 1 and 3/4 lengths ahead of Country House on Saturday evening, bettors across the country likely began celebrating. Moments later, when it was announced that the horse had been disqualified for ducking out and impeding the progress of several other horses, that celebration turned to a bitter taste. The historical disqualification cost bettors approximately $9 million according to statistics provided by TwinSpires.com.

Maximum Security had closed at 9-2 odds to win the race, second behind the Bob Baffert-trained Improbable at 4-1. After going wire-to-wire and seeming to hold off the field on a sloppy track, an objection was raised by the jockey and trainer of second place finisher Country House. The stewards reviewed the tape of the race and determined that the objection was valid, disqualifying Maximum Security and installing 65-1 longshot Country House as the winner.

According to ESPN, bettors had placed approximately $6.2 million on Maximum Security to win compared with only $520,000 on Country House. In addition, there had been about $1.5 million placed on Maximum Security to place and another $1.3 million to show.

With Preakness now two weeks away at Pimlico Race Track in Baltimore, there will be plenty more to this story should Maximum Security’s owners fight the disqualification. You can bet on everyone who places a wager on the second leg of the Triple Crown following the traditional track announcement after the race: Hold on to your betting slips until the winner has been officially declared.