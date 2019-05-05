BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A piece of crime scene tape- left behind on the 1900 block of Ramsay Street in South Baltimore just two days after someone opened fire on five victims Friday night- including a 12-month old who was shot in the leg and a two-year-old in the torso.

Their mother was shot in the neck.

Police said two men later walked into hospitals seeking treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

All five victims are currently in stable condition at area hospitals, police said.

Sunday afternoon, Mayor Jack Young said the suspect needs to come forward.

“That will never be okay. That type of horrible behavior should shock all of us and bring us to a point where nothing, I mean nothing is more important than bringing to justice the person or persons responsible for this cowardly act,” Mayor Young said.

Mayor Young, along with Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, went door to door to meet with neighbors in South Baltimore, hoping a witness with information would come forward.

Neighbors like Stewart Nash said the violence is frustrating.

“It’s every day it’s like this and it’s heartbreaking, we’re losing our future we’re losing our youth, they deserve better,” Nash said.

Police said they are searching for a silver or gold sedan that sped off from the scene, and they are offering a $15,000 reward for anyone with information.

Commissioner Harrison said police are doing what they can to stop the crime.

“If violence is the life you choose, then we will seek to it that prison is the price you pay,” He said.