BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating multiple shootings overnight, two fatal and three with injuries.

The two fatal shootings happened within around an hour of each other, the first a little before 11 p.m. Saturday night in East Baltimore.

Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of East 20th Street, where they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 12:01 a.m. Sunday morning, officers were patrolling when they heard gunfire near the 1800 block of Druid Hill Avenue.

They canvassed the area, and in the 1600 block of Druid Hill Avenue they found a woman with gunshot wounds in an overturned vehicle.

She was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are investigating both incidents.

The non-fatal shootings occurred as follow:

A little before 8 p.m., police were dispatched to the 3900 block of Boarman Avenue, where they found a 33-year-old man who had been shot in the shoulder. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Around 45 minutes later, police went to the 400 block of North East Avenue where they found another 33-year-old man who was shot in the knee. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Around two hours later, at 11:23 p.m., police went to the 1100 block of Patterson Park Avenue for a reported shooting.

Shortly after, they were told about a walk-in shooting victim who was seeking treatment at an area hospital.

When they arrived at the hospital they found a 25-year-old man who had been shot to the wrist.

Citywide Shooting detectives responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit a tip by texting 443-902-4824.