COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police are investigating in Columbia after a woman was found dead and a man was significantly injured inside an apartment.

Police were called to the 8800 block of Spiral Cut in Columbia at around 5:43 p.m. for a check on welfare after getting a 911 call from concerned family members.

Officers found a 36-year-old woman dead and the man, 42, with significant injuries.

The man was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

There is no further information is available at this time, the investigation is ongoing.

