BALTIMORE (WJZ) — MDTA arrested a Washington D.C. man who was in possession of a loaded handgun and drugs on Friday.

Police were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision on US Route 50 at the William Preston Lane Jr. Memorial (Bay) Bridge toll plaza.

Officers said they smelled marijuana coming from the passenger compartment of the car. A search revealed a loaded 9MM handgun, hollow point bullets and drugs.

A 17-year-old man from D.C. took ownership of the guns and drugs and was arrested.

He was charged with transporting a firearm in a motor vehicle, a person under 21-years-old illegally possessing a regulated firearm and possession of marijuana.

He was taken to the Anne Arundel County District Court Commissioner.

