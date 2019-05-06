LANSDOWNE, Md. (WJZ) — Two brothers are charged in the Lansdowne shooting that led to the death of a 78-year-old woman, who was an innocent bystander.

Baltimore County Police arrested 27-year-old Deandre Larenzo Buckson of Lansdowne and 28-year-old Linwood Ronald Buckson of Baltimore Friday night.

The Bucksons are charged in the death of Isabel Villalobos V De Vasquez. She was shot when gunfire erupted outside the SaveMart in Lansdowne Shopping Center last Thursday.

Detectives learned that the shooting was drug-related.

According to police, the pair drove to Speedy Mart at 3815 Hollins Ferry Road next to the Lansdowne Shopping Center where Deandre Buckson entered the Speedy Mart, while Linwood Buckson stayed outside for a drug transaction with another man.

Linwood pulled out a handgun and the two struggled for its control, but the gun fired a shot. The other man took the gun from Linwood and fled across the street to the SaveMart.

Deadre Buckson then left Speedy Mart, grabbed another gun from his car and ran toward the SaveMart firing shots along the way.

That’s where Villalobos V De Vasquez was standing and was shot in her upper body. She was killed.

Deandre Larenzo Buckson stands charged with first-degree murder and his brother, Linwood Ronald Buckson, is charged with the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, first-degree assault, and illegal possession of a regulated firearm.