  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Accident, Baltimore, Baltimore Police Department, Car Crash, Motorcycle Crash, Police Officer Injured

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore City Police Officer was injured in a motorcycle accident Monday morning and rushed to shock trauma.

The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 6200 block of Pulaski Highway in front of the Royal Farms.

The impact of the crash was significant enough to pop the windshield off of the officer’s motorcycle.

The officer was taken to the hospital with a police escort. Officials said he suffered leg injuries but is in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for updates.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s