BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore City Police Officer was injured in a motorcycle accident Monday morning and rushed to shock trauma.
The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 6200 block of Pulaski Highway in front of the Royal Farms.
The impact of the crash was significant enough to pop the windshield off of the officer’s motorcycle.
The officer was taken to the hospital with a police escort. Officials said he suffered leg injuries but is in stable condition.
