ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Chesapeake Bay’s blue crab population increased by 60 percent in one year, a survey said, making the total population of blue crabs at 594 million.
The 2019 Blue Crab Winter Dredge Survey results were announced by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, the chairman of the Chesapeake Executive Council.
“We are proud of our administration’s strong record of skilled environmental stewardship, which begins with safeguarding the Chesapeake Bay,” said Hogan. “Today’s results are further proof and a shining example that our efforts to protect Maryland’s blue crab population, while ensuring the health of our state’s most important natural asset, have been successful.”
The rise was higher than anticipated since there was a poor influx of juvenile crabs in 2017.
The adult, female population rose to 190 million — a 29 percent gain from 2018, and the adult, male population increased 38 percent to 80 million. Mild winter temperatures helped the crab’s survival.
“The blue crab population is both healthy and thriving, which is great news for the entire Bay,” said Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio. “Under Governor Hogan’s leadership, these results are a clear indication of the effectiveness of our management plan for blue crabs, an iconic species that is essential to Maryland’s economy and the Bay’s ecosystem.”
In 2018, baywide harvest was 55 million pounds, which is similar to the 54 million pounds harvested in 2017.
Ahead of the announced Hogan enjoyed crabs with First Lady Yumi at Mike’s Crab House in Riva.