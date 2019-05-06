Filed Under:Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport

LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) —  Firefighters are searching a Southwest Airlines flight at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport

Chopper 13 is over the scene of the Southwest flight.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s