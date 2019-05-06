LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Firefighters are searching a Southwest Airlines flight at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport
Chopper 13 is over the scene of the Southwest flight.
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.