ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed Shaneka Henson to a seat in the Maryland House of Delegates that was held by former House Speaker Michael Busch, who died last month.
Hogan announced the appointment Monday.
Courtesy: Annapolis Government.
The Anne Arundel County Democratic Central Committee chose Henson for the seat last month in an 11-1 vote. That sent her nomination to the governor to make the appointment official.
The former Annapolis alderwoman will be one of two delegates who represent District 30A in Anne Arundel County, a district that includes the state capital.
Henson was elected to the Annapolis City Council in 2017.
Last week, Del. Adrienne Jones was elected to be the new House speaker during a one-day special session.