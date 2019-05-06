Filed Under:Annapolis, Baltimore News, Gov. Larry Hogan, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland House of Delegates, Maryland News, Shaneka Hesson

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed Shaneka Henson to a seat in the Maryland House of Delegates that was held by former House Speaker Michael Busch, who died last month.

Hogan announced the appointment Monday.


Courtesy: Annapolis Government.

The Anne Arundel County Democratic Central Committee chose Henson for the seat last month in an 11-1 vote. That sent her nomination to the governor to make the appointment official.

The former Annapolis alderwoman will be one of two delegates who represent District 30A in Anne Arundel County, a district that includes the state capital.

Henson was elected to the Annapolis City Council in 2017.

Last week, Del. Adrienne Jones was elected to be the new House speaker during a one-day special session.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s