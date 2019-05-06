CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland man was arrested last week for the murder of his wife, more than 33 years ago.
Karen Ann Norton was just 23 years old when suffered fatal stab wounds to her upper body in her Catonsville home shortly after returning home from work on Dec. 17, 1985.
Karen, a newlywed at the time, worked at JCPenney in Security Square Mall.
At the time, police believed it to be a burglary and Karen was killed by an unknown suspect. But as the case continued to be worked by detectives through the years, they began to narrow in on her husband John as the suspect.
New evidence was uncovered and on May 1, police brought the case in front of a Grand Jury. After hearing the evidence, they indicted John Norton in the death of his late wife.
He was arrested a short time later.
Norton now remains held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center pending trial.