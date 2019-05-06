  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    6:00 PMWJZ News @ 6PM
    6:30 PMWJZ News @ 6:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore County police, Catonsville murder, Cold Case, John Norton, Karen Norton

CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland man was arrested last week for the murder of his wife, more than 33 years ago.

Karen Ann Norton was just 23 years old when suffered fatal stab wounds to her upper body in her Catonsville home shortly after returning home from work on Dec. 17, 1985.

Karen Norton, 23, was killed on Dec. 17, 1985. Courtesy: Baltimore County Police

Karen, a newlywed at the time, worked at JCPenney in Security Square Mall.

At the time, police believed it to be a burglary and Karen was killed by an unknown suspect. But as the case continued to be worked by detectives through the years, they began to narrow in on her husband John as the suspect.

New evidence was uncovered and on May 1, police brought the case in front of a Grand Jury. After hearing the evidence, they indicted John Norton in the death of his late wife.

John Norton arrested on may 1, 2019 for alleged murder of wife.

He was arrested a short time later.

Norton now remains held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center pending trial.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s