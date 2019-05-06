  • WJZ 13On Air

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Howard County are looking for information after a woman was found dead and a man was severely wounded in an assault at a Columbia apartment complex.

Police found the pair Sunday after family members asked for a welfare check at the residence.

Police Investigating After Woman Found Dead In Columbia Apartment, Man Injured

Amanda Nicole Harris, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene. William James Webb, 42, was taken to Shock Trauma where he remains in critical condition.

Police say their injuries were a result of blunt force trauma. The residence was secure when police arrived, but it’s unclear if suspect/s knew the victims.

A $5,000 reward is being offered in the case.

Investigators want to talk with anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the area during the overnight hours between May 4-5. They are asking anyone with information to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

 

