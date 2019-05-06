Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tyson Foods recalled about 11,829,517 million pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip products because they may be contaminated with foreign materials, specifically pieces of metal.
The affected strips were produced between Oct. 1, 2018 and March 8, 2019 and have “use by” dates ranging from Oct. 1, 2019 through March 7, 2020.
You can find the full list of recalled products on the United States Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service website.
Officials said there have been six customer complaints involving pieces of metal in the food, and three of those complaints alleged injuries occurred.
Anyone who had purchased the products should throw them away or return them back to the store.