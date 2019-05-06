Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Security has been increased at Baltimore area mosques as Ramadan gets underway.
A CAIR spokesperson told WJZ some mosques area patrolled by area police, while others are patrolled by private security.
Increased patrols are normal when the mosques expect larger crowds for prayer.
Ramadan began Monday and will last one.
It’s a time of fasting and reflection for Muslims across the world.