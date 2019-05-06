Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, mosques, Ramadan, Security, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Security has been increased at Baltimore area mosques as Ramadan gets underway.

A CAIR spokesperson told WJZ some mosques area patrolled by area police, while others are patrolled by private security.

Ramadan: A History

Increased patrols are normal when the mosques expect larger crowds for prayer.

Ramadan began Monday and will last one.

It’s a time of fasting and reflection for Muslims across the world.

Learn more about Ramadan’s history here. 

