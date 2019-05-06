  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Delaware, Newark, posing as rideshare driver, Rape, Sexual assault, University of Delaware


NEWARK, Del. (KYW) — A 41-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly posing as a rideshare service driver and sexually assaulting a woman at knifepoint Saturday in Newark. Police charged Roberto Rodriguez with first-degree rape, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, and other related charges.

Read more on CBS Philly. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s