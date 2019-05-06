Comments
NEWARK, Del. (KYW) — A 41-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly posing as a rideshare service driver and sexually assaulting a woman at knifepoint Saturday in Newark. Police charged Roberto Rodriguez with first-degree rape, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, and other related charges.
