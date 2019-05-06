



The search is underway for the two suspects wanted a quintuple shooting that left two toddlers and their mother wounded in Baltimore Friday night.

To help get leads, the ATF is offering a $15,000 reward for information in the case.

$15,000 REWARD | ATF Baltimore & Crime Stoppers are offering $15,000 for info leading to arrests, assisting our @BaltimorePolice partners with their investigation into last night’s shooting that injured 1-year-old, 2-year-old, their mother, & 2 adult males. Help us to solve this. pic.twitter.com/BOwrt2Repx — ATF Baltimore (@ATFBaltimore) May 4, 2019

Shots rang out in the 1900 block of Ramsay Street in South Baltimore.

The 1-year-old was shot in the leg, a two-year-old in the torso and their mother was shot in the neck along with two other men.

Mayor Jack Young said Sunday the suspects need to come forward.

“That will never be okay. That type of horrible behavior should shock all of us and bring us to a point where nothing, I mean nothing is more important than bringing to justice the person or persons responsible for this cowardly act,” Mayor Young said.

Mayor Young, along with Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, went door to door to meet with neighbors in South Baltimore, hoping a witness with information would come forward.

Harrison said police are doing what they can to stop the crime.

“If violence is the life you choose, then we will seek to it that prison is the price you pay,” he said.

Police said they are searching for a silver or gold sedan that sped off from the scene.