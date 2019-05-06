



Teachers give it their all every day to help educate the next generation. During Teacher Appreciation Week businesses offer discounts and even completely free meals to teachers to show their appreciation.

In 2019, Teacher Appreciation Week is May 6-10 but the main celebration is on Teachers Appreciation Day, which is Tuesday, May 7.

Food Discounts:

Bruegger’s Bagels is offering a free medium cup of coffee with any purchase all week. Valid school ID is required.

Chick-fil-A is offering deals to teachers, but each store has a different way to celebrate. Check out your local restaurant’s Facebook page to learn more.

Chipotle is offering a buy one, get one for all entrees on May 7 from 3 p.m. to close. A valid school ID is required.

McDonald’s is not offering a nationwide deal for educators, however, RetailMeNotis reporting that some McDonald’s location are offering a free 6-piece chicken McNugget meal to those with a valid ID.

OTHER DEALS:

Adobe offers teachers 80% off products all year long.

Amazon offers teachers that have an .edu email adress an Amazon Student membership for free for six months.

Apple offers discounts throughout the year for students via the Education Store.

Barnes & Noble offers educators discounts year-round. Teachers can save up to 25% on Educator Apprecation Days, along with other deals.

Costco is offering an exclusive teacher online-only discount where teachers can purchase a membership and receive $60 in savings.