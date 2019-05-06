Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people were injured in a shooting in North Baltimore Monday afternoon.
The shooting was at around 4 p.m. in the 5400 block of York Road at Woodbourne Avenue. The shooting on the sidewalk outside a Family Dollar store.
Two men, a 54-year-old and 21-year-old were found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.
Witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots and saw police congregating around the green bench where the two people were shot.
Police are on scene. WJZ spoke to the family of one of the victims, a man, who said he is at Johns Hopkins Hospital and has lost a lot of blood, but is expected to be okay.
Both victims are conscious and breathing.
This story is developing.