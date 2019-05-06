



The Prince George’s County Police Department is now investigating the murder of a man whose body was found in Bethesda in late February.

Police said the victim was killed inside of a home in College Park and then was moved to behind a bus stop in the 10000 block of Old Georgetown Road in Bethesda.

He was identified as 25-year-old Francisco De La O De La Cruz, of Rhode Island Avenue in College Park.

PGPD have charged three suspects with first-degree murder.

Two of the suspects, 37-year-old Jenny Jaimes and 17-year-old Jose Perdomo-Jaimes, both of the 9000 block of Rhode Island Avenue, have fled the area and police are working to find them.

Courtesy: Prince George’s County Police

The third suspect, Juan Rivera-Ingles, is an acquaintance of theirs. He is in custody in Montgomery County and is waiting to be transferred.

Courtesy: Prince George’s County Police

Police said the victim was in a romantic relationship with Jenny Jaimes and was living in the home where he was killed.

An investigation revealed Jenny Jaimes and the victim got into a domestic dispute before the murder.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation or information that might assist in the search for Jaimes and Perdomo-Jaimes, they are asked to please call our detectives at 301-772-4925.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 19-0023841.