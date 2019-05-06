  • WJZ 13On Air

By Marty Bass
Filed Under:Marty Bass Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — T.G.I.M. That’s right, Thank God It’s Monday. Usually I would follow that phrase with, “said no one ever”. But today, after that gray Saturday and “blah” Sunday, sunny and 75° today works. Big. Big time!

Look any weekend is a good one, and would be better if we could just string two good weather days together. This past weekend, essentially, we were 0-2. Next weekend we will be 50% good and that would be Saturday’s forecast of Partly Sunny before a return to potentially stormy weather on Sunday. Look I know those days are many days away and things could change.

Today and tomorrow the forecast is in good shape, then by Wednesday and into Saturday morning, a front sagged over the area will be the conduit for clouds and rain to slide right over the region. And there you have it in a nutshell.

Really T.G.I.M.!!! and let’s hope this late Spring and Summer we never have to say that again. But unless we break this pattern,……….

MB!

