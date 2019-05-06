SALISBURY, MD. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man and a woman injured Sunday morning in Salisbury, Md.

At around 2 a.m., police were called to the 200 block of E. Main Street for a report of a shooting. After interviewing witnesses on the scene, detectives were then directed to Peninsula Regional Medical Center where they met with a 27-year-old woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her leg.

Detectives also met with a 28-year-old man who was being treated with serious but non-life threatening injuries to his head and face as a result of a fight at the same location.

Police learned that both victims were Mojo’s, on 213 E. Main Street and a verbal altercation between the 28-year-old man and several other unknown suspects, which quickly escalated into a physical altercation.

The unknown suspects began assaulting the man as he was trying to get into his car to leave the area, police said.

It was at that time the 27-year-old woman was struck in the leg with a bullet fired by one of the suspects.

Police said the suspects, fled the area, but where they went is not known at this time.

The woman was treated and released from PRMC for her injuries which police say are considered serious but non-life threatening.

The man was transported from PRMC to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for more treatment.

Police said video surveillance footage will be released as it is obtained and analyzed in hopes of identifying the suspects.

They described the suspects as two men, one wearing a white t-shirt and light-colored pants, and the other man having medium to long dreadlocks, a stocky build, facial hair and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants. The second man was believed to be possessing a handgun.