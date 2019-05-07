Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Towson University alumnus and comedienne Amy Schumer gave birth to a son Sunday night.
Schumer, 37, made the announcement on Instagram:
“10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born,” she quipped.
In the picture, Schumer is seen holding her new son, with husband Chris Fischer kissing her forehead.
She announced her pregnancy in October. This is her first child
There’s no word yet on his name.