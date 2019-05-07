GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Glen Burnie on Monday.
At around 10:10 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven located at 7753 Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard in Glen Burnie.
A man entered the store, approached the clerk, implied he had a weapon and demanded cash from the register.
The clerk complied and the suspect fled the store, police said.
No injuries were reported. Police said the suspect is in his early to mid-30s, around 5’5″, thin and wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt.
