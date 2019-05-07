Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ/CBS Sports) — Three days after taking the win at the Kentucky Derby, Country House has been pulled from the Preakness due to an illness.
Trainer Bill Mott made the announcement Tuesday telling the Daily Racing Form, Country House developed an illness at Churchill Downs. He remains in Louisville.
“He developed a little bit of a cough this morning,” Mott said, per DRF.com. “(His) appetite is good. He doesn’t have a fever. But he’s coughing. We drew blood. He’s acting like he’s going to get sick. He’s off the training list, and if he’s off the training list, he’s off the Preakness list.”
Country House won the Derby Saturday after judges disqualified the horse Maximum Security due to “racetrack interference.”
That means there won’t be a Triple Crown winner this year.