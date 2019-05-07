BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former drug dealer turned writer, professor and best selling author gave away copies of his newest book to students at Forrest Park High School in northwest Baltimore.

D. Watkins said that he never had books growing up as a kid and didn’t read the ones offered to him in school, but is now working to put his work in the hands of students.

“I did a citywide contest for Baltimore City School students to basically have them and their teachers to get together and say why they wanted to use the books,” Watkins said.

All of Watkins books are about his life surviving the drug game and then thriving as a college professor in Baltimore.

At Forrest Park High School, Watkins hopes that his books will be the start of personal libraries for students.

“Studies show that people who grow up with books in their life tend to go further than people who don’t,” Watkins said.

Ms. Snow, a second-year teacher at Forrest Park High School, and her students reached out to Watkins for advice.

“I didn’t have this opportunity like this to sit in class and have somebody give me advice about what I should be doing after high school,” Watkins said. “I didn’t have it.”

So far, Watkins has given away about 600 of 1,000 books he has planned for Baltimore City Schools.

“As you go on that road to success it’s important for you to make sure that you’re coming back to Forest Park, that you’re talking to the next group of people to make sure they have the same success as well,” Watkins said. “We all need examples and role models, right?”