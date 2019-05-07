  • WJZ 13On Air

FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — A grand jury has indicted Frederick pediatrician for allegedly sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman during an examination at his medical practice.

Dr. Ernesto Torres, 68, was arrested earlier Tuesday morning at his home in the 7600 block of San Di Gan Drive, in Frederick, MD.


Courtesy: Frederick States Attorney’s Office

He was charged with second-degree rape, second-degree assault and fourth-degree sex offense.

The Frederick States Attorney’s Offense released a statement Tuesday on the indictment: a

“We understand that this is an emotional incident that not only affects the victim in this case but also patients and families entrusted to his care. Both the States Attorney’s Office and the Frederick Police Department would like to commend the victim for coming forward in this case,” They said.

They said at this time there is no information to indicate there are additional victims, but they encouraged parents to talk to their children about body boundaries and safety.

Frederick Police also provided local resources available for victims of sexual assault, including Heartly House and the Child Advocacy Center.

The Frederick Police Department’s Victim Services Unit is also available to provide support. To contact the unit, call (301)- 600- 1356.

