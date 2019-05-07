LAUREL, MD. (WJZ) — Police arrested four men Monday who they say solicited prostitution at a hotel in Laurel.
Police conducted the undercover operation Monday and arrested the would-be johns for soliciting prostitution at a hotel in the 9800 block of Washington Boulevard in Laurel.
As part of the operation, detectives placed fake ads on websites known by detectives to be used for prostitution.
Men who called the number in the ad spoke with an undercover officer who gave a meeting location by the caller’s request.
When the men arrived and offered money for sex acts, they were arrested and charged with solicitation of prostitution and disorderly conduct.
Courtesy: Howard County Police. (Seen in order listed below:)
- Nicholas J. Charles, 20, of Gwynn Oak.
- Thomas A. Ganzermiller, 42, of Pasadena.
- Brandon Lipscomb, 27, of Columbia.
- Bruce V. Tran, 47, of Gaithersburg.
Howard County Police also said if someone is a victim of human trafficking, HCPD can offer housing, treatment and other help. If you suspect human trafficking, or you, or someone you know is a victim, call 911 or 410-313-3200 to speak privately to a detective. Tip line: 410-290-3784 or email: hcpdcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov