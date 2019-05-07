Filed Under:DC, Homicide, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Murder, Oxon Hill, Prince George's County Police, Shooting, Southwest DC

OXON HILL, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police are investigating the murder of a man overnight in Oxon Hill.

Police have identified the victim as 24-year-old Ravond Simms of Ivanhoe Street in Southwest Washington, D.C.

At around midnight Tuesday, patrol officers responded to the 5200 block of Kenmont Road for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived they found Simms on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the hospital later on.

Detectives are working to identify the suspect(s) and determine a motive.

