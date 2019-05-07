  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:deaths involving police, Montgomery County Council, Montgomery County Police, officer-involved shootings, police-involved shootings

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Officials of a Maryland county are set to vote on a measure designed to increase the transparency of investigations into deaths involving police.

The Montgomery County Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday morning in Rockville, Maryland.

The measure seeks to ensure that investigations into a police officer’s conduct are independent, impartial and transparent, when an officer is involved in someone’s death.

The proposal would require investigators from a separate jurisdiction to review such cases. The measure would require those investigators to submit a written report of their findings to the Montgomery County state’s attorney or a designee, who will review the report and decide whether to file criminal charges.

If no charges are filed, the bill requires the report to be released to the public.

