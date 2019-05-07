BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski has nominated Melissa Hyatt for Baltimore County Police Chief.
Melissa Hyatt, a Baltimore County Police Department veteran, was named the new Baltimore County Police Chief by Olszewski.
“This was an important decision for the residents of Baltimore County and the officers of the Baltimore County Police Department,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. “We had an extremely talented pool of candidates to choose from, making the selection a difficult one, but Chief Hyatt stood out as the right candidate for this position. I am confident that she brings the leadership and vision necessary to continue to build a safer and better Baltimore County.”
Hyatt will succeed Terrence Sheridan who was appointed to the position in 2017.
Hyatt spent 20 years with the Baltimore City Police Department, and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.
With City Police, her roles included Chief of Patrol and Chief of the Special Operations Division and Incident Commander.
Hyatt will be the first female Police Chief of Baltimore County, and with her appointment, all of Baltimore County’s public safety agencies will be led by women.
County Executive Olszewski appointed Joanne Rund to serve as Chief of the Baltimore County Fire Department, and she was confirmed unanimously by the County Council.
The Baltimore County Department of Corrections has been led by Gail Watts since 2017, and Baltimore County’s 911 Communications Center is led by Chief Tammy Price.