ABERDEEN, MD. (WJZ) — Police are searching for two suspects in an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Aberdeen at midnight Tuesday.
Aberdeen Police responded to 739 W. Bel AIr Avenue, the 7-Eleven, for a call about an armed robbery.
Police said the two suspects entered the store and confronted the cashiers with knives while demanding money. The cashiers turned over an unknown amount of cash and the two suspects then fled on foot.
A K9 track led officers through the Hill Side Terrace Apartments, also on W. Bel Air Avenue and to the back parking lot of the Hilton Garden Inn at 1050 Beards Hill Road.
If anyone has information virtual to this investigation, please contact Detective/Sergeant Thaddeus Tomlinson of the Aberdeen Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division by calling (410) 272-2121, extension #138 or by e-mail, ttomlinson@aberdeenmd.