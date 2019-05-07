Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Stephen Burch, University of Maryland Medical System Board Chair has resigned.
Burch served two terms and one year on an expired term.
HIs term limit has expired, and he has resigned to open a seat for a new appointee of the governor, the release said.
Two other board members have also resigned, Kevin O’Connor, effective July 1 and Dr. Scott Rifkin, effective immediately.
Rifkin’s resignation is part of an effort to prevent conflicts and increase transparency, UMMS said in their release.
Dr. Rifkin’s company, Real Time Medical Systems and UMMS have an active agreement in which the company provides software for a pilot program designed to reduce hospital readmissions.
This story is developing.