BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Yesterday I hope you, at some point, were able to get outside and get a breath of fresh air and feel the warmth of that early May sun. And today we will have another chance with a forecast of Sun, just some clouds, and a high of 81° later on.

Here is an Azalea alert for ya. Right now a lot of blooming bushes and flowers are in full mode, and to me that means Azalea’s. We first notice those beautiful plants during “The Masters.” Shortly thereafter they begin to bloom here in the Mid-Atlantic. “The Black Eyed Susan”, Maryland’s state flower not the drink, is the visual of Preakness even though it does not actually bloom until late Summer. But for me the Preakness flower is the Azalea. (A bush not a flower I get it but the point is made.) It is right now that Azaleas are in full color. Keep your eyes out for them as you drive through any of our neighborhoods over the next few days.

Tomorrow will be gray, Sunday gray and wet. And in-between a chance of a shower or t-storm daily. Back to a disturbed weather pattern. At least those Azalea’s stand out against a gray sky. At least,

MB!