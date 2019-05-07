  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
By Marty Bass
Filed Under:Marty Bass Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Yesterday I hope you, at some point, were able to get outside and get a breath of fresh air and feel the warmth of that early May sun. And today we will have another chance with a forecast of Sun, just some clouds, and a high of 81° later on.

Here is an Azalea alert for ya. Right now a lot of blooming bushes and flowers are in full mode, and to me that means Azalea’s. We first notice those beautiful plants during “The Masters.” Shortly thereafter they begin to bloom here in the Mid-Atlantic. “The Black Eyed Susan”, Maryland’s state flower not the drink, is the visual of Preakness even though it does not actually bloom until late Summer. But for me the Preakness flower is the Azalea. (A bush not a flower I get it but the point is made.) It is right now that Azaleas are in full color. Keep your eyes out for them as you drive through any of our neighborhoods over the next few days.

Tomorrow will be gray, Sunday gray and wet. And in-between a chance of a shower or t-storm daily. Back to a disturbed weather pattern. At least those Azalea’s stand out against a gray sky. At least,

MB!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s