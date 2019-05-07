  • WJZ 13On Air

ANNAPOLIS, MD. (WJZ) — Officers are investigating after a woman attempted to drive through the security gate to the Annapolis Police Station parking lot.

At around 6 p.m., officers inside the police station heard a car enter the police department parking lot with its horn sounding and saw a Nissan sedan strike the security gates that prevent access to the back of the police station.

The 31-year-old woman driving exited the car and was taken into custody.

She was taken to an area hospital for precautionary reasons, police said. Charges are pending for the damage to the security fence

