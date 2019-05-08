  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Government continues to be affected by a ransomware attack that happened Tuesday.

Councilman Leon Pinkett took to twitter Wednesday morning to say the city email servers and office phones were still shut down. He clarified that the numbers 311 and 911 were still operational.

Baltimore City Hall Computer Network Infected With Ransomware Virus, Officials Say

Pinkett advised anyone who needed assistance to email District7Matters@gmail.com.

Mayor Jack Young released a statement confirming the issue Tuesday.

“Baltimore City core essential services (police, fire, EMS and 311) are still operational but it has been determined that the city’s network has been infected with a ransomware virus. City employees are working diligently to determine the source and extent of the infection. At this time, we have seen no evidence that any personal data has left the system. Out of an abundance of precaution, the city has shut down the majority of its servers. We will provide updates as information becomes available.”

In 2016, hackers took over MedStar Health’s database.

In March of last year, a similar attack compromised Baltimore’s 911 operations for more than 17 hours.

For this recent cyber take-over, one of the biggest inconvenience to residents has been not being able to pay bills.

