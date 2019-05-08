BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Is Baltimore on the right track? That is one of the questions voters react to in a new Gonzales poll.
Baltimore voters have a lot to consider heading into 2020 following the resignation of former mayor Catherine Pugh. The city’s mayoral race is expected to be hotly contested. New polling numbers showed support for several potential candidates.
Among likely primary voters former mayor Sheila Dixon lead the pack with 23 percent. Current Mayor Jack Young and City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby followed with 19 percent and 18 percent respectively.
Former Maryland Deputy Attorney General Thiru Vignarajah already announced he plans to run for office. He has 16 percent.
24 percent of primary voters remained undecided at the time the poll was taken.
Voters also weighed in on whether Baltimore is moving in the right direction. 27 percent felt it is, but an overwhelming majority of 63 percent said Baltimore is on the wrong track.
As for voter’s feelings on the resignation of Catherine Pugh, 63 percent felt she made the right decision by leaving office amid the controversy surrounding her former administration.