FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A Frederick pediatrician who now has 11 claims of sexual assault against him has been granted permission by a judge to practice medicine- but he must be supervised at all times.

This comes after he was indicted for allegedly raping an 18-year-old patient during an examination.

Dr. Ernesto Torres, 68, was seen in court for his bail hearing Wednesday where a judge granted him bail at $100,000.

Frederick State’s Attorney’s Office said Torres was issued to serve home detention- but may leave the house to see patients, but he must be accompanied.

The judge said he is not permitted to have any unsupervised contact with any patients, including minors.

