  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Kraft, Local TV, Mother's Day, Talkers


(CBS Local) — Mother’s Day is coming up this weekend.

Chances are that most moms will receive a card, some flowers, and maybe a dinner out with the family.

But, according to Care.com, one of the things mom wants most is some time alone.

So Kraft has a come up with a special offer for busy moms.

The company says it will reimburse the cost of a babysitter, up to $100, so that mom can take the day off.

For more information, visit KraftMothersDayAway.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s