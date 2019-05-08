Comments
(CBS Local) — Mother’s Day is coming up this weekend.
Chances are that most moms will receive a card, some flowers, and maybe a dinner out with the family.
But, according to Care.com, one of the things mom wants most is some time alone.
So Kraft has a come up with a special offer for busy moms.
The company says it will reimburse the cost of a babysitter, up to $100, so that mom can take the day off.
For more information, visit KraftMothersDayAway.com.